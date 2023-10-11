Protect Your Eyes During the Solar Eclipse This Weekend With These Glasses

Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, a solar eclipse will be visible across much of North America. This eclipse, the kind where the moon passes between the sun and the earth (a lunar eclipse is where the earth casts its shadow over the moon), will follow a path starting in coastal Oregon (around 9:13 a.m. PDT), working across northern Nevada, and then crossing New Mexico and Texas (around 12:03 p.m. CDT). Then, it’ll head down to South America near the equator.

Viewers in the direct path of the solar eclipse will be able to see an almost total blockage of the sun, with our local star appearing as a shining ring surrounding a darkened lunar disk. People farther outside the direct path can still enjoy a pretty cool-looking partial solar eclipse, though. Here’s the catch: no one should be looking at the eclipse without proper eyewear.

