State Farm Life Insurance Review 2023

Our experts answer readers’ insurance questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess insurance products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own.

State Farm is one of the insurance industry’s most prominent insurers offering auto, home, and other insurance. Bundling is standard, and agents often quote with multiple discounts. Its term, universal, and whole life insurance products are no exception.

State Farm Life Insurance

State Farm life primarily serves customers with other State Farm products. It offers qualifying customers whole, universal, and term life insurance policies, depending on how long you want the coverage to last.

State Farm Life Insurance Cost

Because State Farm Life Insurance gives term insurance quotes online, term quotes are easy to access. So a 25-year-old woman in excellent health (living in Illinois) looking for a $250,000 term insurance policy can expect to pay the following:

Around $15.02/month for a 10-year termAround $15.22/month for a 20-year termAround $19.14/month for a 30-year term

Those looking for higher coverage amounts can expect to pay more. The price also increases as age increases and health declines. For example, a 35-year-old woman in excellent health (living in Minnesota) can expect to pay around $67.89/month for a 30-year $1 million policy. A 40-year-old man in good health (living in Texas) can expect to pay about $181.79/month for the same policy. Because of the bet between you and your insurer, prices rise any time it faces a higher risk of you dying within the term.

Prices are unavailable online, but a licensed State Farm agent can quote whole or universal life insurance policies. Generally speaking, though, the prices are lower overall. This is because any permanent policy pays out regardless of how long you live. So the company is dividing a total premium based on your age, how much is paid by accrued interest, and other factors. So just like a 401K or other investment vehicles, the price for the same benefit rises over time.

Get Life Insurance Quotes

Compare the best life insurance companies with a quote from Policygenius.

How to File a Claim with State Farm Life Insurance

State Farm Life Insurance policyholders have several options to file a life insurance claim:

Use the State Farm Mobile App to file and manage claims.Fill out a claim form online. You must either sign up or enter your account to use the online claim form. We recommend signing your beneficiary up early to minimize stress later.Call the claims number at 877-292-0398.

Who State Farm Life Insurance is Best For

State Farm is an excellent life insurance option for families as it offers unique customization for families with children, including riders for spouses and children. The Children’s Term Rider makes it possible for children as young as 15 days old to be covered up to $20,000. Once the child turns 25, they can convert this policy to permanent insurance up to five times the original coverage amount without a medical exam.

State Farm is also a good option for those with a vehicle or home that needs to be insured. By bundling State Farm Life Insurance with auto and home insurance, the insured can expect to save money overall. Captive agents cannot compare options with other companies. However, its agents are extensively trained in State Farm products. So every customer should get the lowest price for its products. Above all else, State Farm looks to build brand loyalty in its customer base.

However, online quoting is not available for whole or universal plans. In addition, State Farm cannot offer aggressive investment or financial planning options, as you’d find with insurers focusing more on life insurance and retirement planning. Its life insurance products are also not available for those living in Massachusetts.

State Farm Life Insurance Policies

Whole and universal policies will last a lifetime as long as payments are made on schedule. Term policies expire, but State Farm offers conversion options for customers who want a permanent plan later. For whole life, State Farm provides the following options, with “paid up” meaning it requires no further payments, and the death benefit is guaranteed:

Whole Life – premiums are due until age 100, after which you would be “paid up.”Limited Pay Whole Life – premiums paid for 10, 15, or 20 years, after which you would be “paid up.”Single Premium Whole Life – policy is paid off in one premium.

State Farm also offers three universal life insurance products:

Universal Life – flexibility in premiums and the death benefit.Survivorship Universal Life – benefits paid out after the second spouse dies. Qualifications may limit the age, health, etc., of the younger spouse.Joint Universal Life – covers both lives in one policy and pays out after the first spouse’s death. Limits may apply based on age, health, and more around the first insured.

State Farm’s term products include:

Select Term – $100,000 in coverage with 10, 20, or 30-year terms. It guarantees level payments during that time.Return of Premium Term – 20 or 30-year term policies with the option to build cash value you can borrow against. This term policy also returns premiums you already paid if you outlive the policy.Instant Answer Term – $50,000 in benefits for applicants between the ages of 16 and 45. No medical exam is required, and policyholders are covered for ten years or until age 50 (whichever is longer).

Additional coverage options from State Farm Life Insurance

Insureds can add several rider options to State Farm Life Insurance policies depending on the type of life insurance.

Rider options for State Farm Whole Life insurance include:

Child and Spouse Term Rider – Insured parties can add term coverage for children and spouses. Children would then price out their life insurance policies as adults.Guaranteed Insurability Rider – Whole life policyholders can increase coverage later without undergoing another medical exam. The premiums may increase in line with the amount of coverage and your age.Waiver of Premium for Disabilities Rider – if you become disabled, this covers your premiums. This way, you don’t have to worry about your policy lapsing when you lose work-related income.Accidental Death Rider – If the insured party’s death is ruled an accident, this rider pays out an additional benefit.

State Farm’s term riders include:

Children’s Term Rider – Policyholders can add coverage for eligible children. The child can replace this coverage once they reach adulthood.Guaranteed Insurability Option – Many people don’t know that term life insurance isn’t guaranteed to convert. All too often, insured parties outlive the policy, and it expires. The Guaranteed Insurability Rider does not guarantee premiums or a set death benefit. However, it gets you over the most complicated hurdle by ensuring you can convert your term life insurance to a whole life policy later without a new medical exam or health-related questions.Waiver of Monthly Deduction for Disabilities – This rider covers your premiums keeping your policy active if you become disabled and unable to pay.Level Term Rider/Additional Insured – Policyholders can add additional term coverage or people to the policy.

Riders for universal life policies include:

Flexible Care Benefits – It helps cover long-term care expenses for ongoing illnesses or disabilities as needed.Family Coverage – Policyholders can include spouses and children in base coverage.Disability Waiver of Monthly Deduction – The insurers will waive some expenses, such as the cost of life insurance, optional coverage,s, and monthly premiums in the event of a significant disability.Guaranteed Insurability Option – It allows policyholders to increase life insurance coverage by the amount of the rider on specific dates without proving insurability through medical exams. This rider is often sold to policyholders who expect to increase their income later on and want to boost their life insurance accordingly.

State Farm Life Insurance FAQs

Is It Easy To Obtain A State Farm Life Insurance Quote Online?

Yes and no. State Farm Life Insurance does allow you to fill out an online form and receive a quote for term life Insurance. However, it does not allow users to obtain a whole or universal life insurance quote without speaking to a registered agent. Agent quoting is often beneficial, given the online misinformation around life insurance.

What Is Needed to Obtain State Farm Life Insurance Quote?

You will need your current weight, height, and desired coverage amount. If looking at coverage for another person, you will need that person’s date of birth and current weight and height.

How Do I Pay My State Farm Life Insurance Bill?

Users can make a one-time insurance payment through the online form on State Farm’s website. Policies are searchable by phone number, policy number, payment plan or account number, or key code. In addition, users can review their billing history and update payment methods by logging into their accounts.

Compare State Farm Life Insurance

Learn more about how State Farm life insurance compares against popular life insurance options.

State Farm Life Insurance vs. Banner Life Insurance

Banner Life Insurance – Product Name Only offers affordable life insurance plans through two companies, Banner Life and William Penn. State Farm term policies cap at 30 years. Eligible policyholders can buy up to 40-year terms with Legal & General. Those looking for lower policies can obtain a $50,000 term policy from State Farm. The lowest term policy limit Legal & General has is $100,000.

State Farm offers whole, universal, and term policies. Legal & General only offers universal and term policies. Both competitors offer good death benefit options, but neither has truly entered the long-term investment space. The most important thing that separates the two companies is the agents. State Farm’s agents are extensively trained in its product, and it shows.

Legal & General seems to operate mainly over the phone, and reviews indicate they are trained to push term policies, whether or not it’s advantageous to the buyer. Even among its positive reviews, consumers mention paying for multiple term policies because the first expired.

Banner Life Insurance Review

State Farm Life Insurance vs. MassMutual Life Insurance

Mass Mutual Life Insurance – Product Name Only offers six different ways to pay for a whole life policy. In addition, MassMutual offers six riders for its whole life plans, while State Farm only has four available riders.

Neither company offers online quotes for whole Life insurance. We find that it’s often better to speak to an experienced agent as the internet is full of misinformation that could short-change customers who are only quoting policies online.

The big difference between the two companies is purpose. State Farm is a large insurer looking to keep its market share in one place by offering a little bit of every type of insurance. As a result, its plans are often safe but not necessarily financially aggressive.

MassMutual Life Insurance offers financial planning and life insurance services. So its purpose is to educate consumers and help them plan for their financial futures, including retirement. As such, plans are more likely to be sizable, with many options for early withdrawals.

MassMutual Life Insurance Review

State Farm Life Insurance vs. Ethos Life Insurance

Ethos Life – Product Name Only focuses entirely on life insurance offering whole and term policies. In addition, Ethos Life is an online insurance provider, meaning users can obtain insurance 100% online without speaking to a representative. However, as you might expect, State Farm offers more riders to customize coverage and generous death benefits. Buyers who are technologically challenged or beneficiaries dealing with the stress of losing a loved one may also enjoy more support from State Farm agents.

In addition, Ethos Life is an online insurance provider, meaning users can obtain insurance 100% online without speaking to a representative. However, as you might expect, State Farm offers more riders to customize coverage and generous death benefits. Buyers who are technologically challenged or beneficiaries dealing with the stress of losing a loved one may also enjoy more support from State Farm agents.

Ethos Life Insurance Review

Why You Should Trust Us: How We Reviewed State Farm Life Insurance

We look to evaluate life insurance carriers as objectively as possible. As such, our insurance rating methodology uses sources like JD Power and AM Best for expert analysis of customer service and financial stability. We also consider the diversity of products and average premiums based on quotes for the same sample buyer.

We factor in waiting periods buyers are subject to before being eligible for a total death benefit, standard exclusions, and agent performance. Life insurance agents who are knowledgeable and helpful are just as crucial as solid policy options and affordable pricing. All of these factors together help us make informed recommendations.

Read the original article on Business Insider