Who will replace Holly Willoughby? The runners and riders to take over from This Morning hostess after she quit months after Phillip Schofield stepped down

Holly Willoughby has left her role as presenter of This Morning after 14 years following the discovery of an alleged kidnap and murder plot against her.

The long-standing presenter, 42, announced her decision to quit the daytime show on Tuesday evening Instagram page, when she confirmed she “will not be returning” to the show and revealed she made the decision for “herself and her family.”

Mrs. Willoughby’s departure from the ITV The show comes after former Pizza Hut employee Gavin Plumb, 36, was taken into custody last week, accused of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.

The TV presenter quit hosting This Morning and her on Thursday London The house was reportedly guarded by police after Plumb was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Earlier this year, Mrs Willoughby’s co-host Phillip Schofield for 14 years also left the show after admitting to having an affair with a younger male staff member, which he initially lied about.

Insiders have now told MailOnline what Mrs Willoughby felt the show “wasn’t the same” after her co-host left, but was ultimately ‘tipped over the edge’ by the alleged kidnap and murder plot.

There was speculation that the issue of Ms Willoughby’s return to the show would be a matter of if rather than when, after a source told The mirror that she was now on indefinite leave.

With the show set to relaunch in January, sources say MailOnline is going through a list of potential runners and riders who could take her place…

Ben Shephard

MailOnline understands that Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shephard was the favorite to join Holly when the show was due to relaunch in January

The co-host of the ITV breakfast show recently addressed rumors that he has been shortlisted as a permanent replacement for the sacked Phillip Schofield.

Mr Shephard, 48, was questioned by reporters on Sunday as he accompanied Susanna Reid at the ITV Pride of Britain Awards.

He said, ‘What I can tell you is that I’m doing some more – I’m going to do some more, but I’m just really helping. So I still have a few days between now and Christmas.

“So I’m not exactly sure, but I’m still a very, very big part of the furniture….”

Mr Shephard appeared as a stand-in presenter on This Morning, where he defeated Phillip between 2005 and 2011.

He also recently joined Holly Willoughby to host the show from 10am to 12.30pm last month.

Mr Shephard, who made his debut on the ITV Daytime show last month, is currently rotating with Richard Madeley, Ed Balls and Martin Lewis to host GMB alongside Susanna or his good friend Kate Garraway.

He stepped in more frequently when Piers Morgan first quit in 2021 and was the main presenter of GMB when it launched in 2014.

He also hosts the ITV quiz show Tipping Point, which is pre-recorded, and the Saturday game show Ninja Warrior UK.

Although he has also presented shows such as The Krypton Factor and the ITV2 spin-off program The Xtra Factor, Mr Shephard has 23 years’ experience presenting on breakfast television.

He joined the long-running program GMTV in 2000, where he co-hosted Entertainment Today with Jenni Falconer.

Alison Hammond-Evens

Alison Hammond has also emerged as an equal opportunity frontrunner for her to replace Holly in the wake of her shock exit

Alison Hammond has also emerged as an equal opportunity frontrunner to replace Holly in the wake of her shock exit.

After finding fame on Big Brother in 2002, the Birmingham-born TV personality, 48, joined This Morning as a showbiz reporter a year later, interviewing numerous celebrities.

She regularly appeared alongside Holly on the show following Phillip Schofield’s departure earlier this year and became an instant hit with fans due to her bubbly personality.

ITV sources say she and Holly were considered a ‘total joy’ on the channel, with feedback on social media also showing she was popular with audiences.

She co-hosted the BAFTAs with Richard E Grant in January and made her debut as co-host of the latest series of The Great British Bake Off last month.

Alison took over the role from Matt Lucas, who starred in the Channel 4 show alongside fellow presenter Noel Fielding.

Josie Gibson – 2/1

Former Big Brother contestant Josie Gibson, 38, has been tipped by bookmakers at odds of 2/1 to replace Holly

Former Big Brother contestant Josie Gibson, 38, has been tipped by bookmakers at odds of 2/1 to replace Holly.

She first rose to fame in 2010 after entering the Big Brother house and has since enjoyed a career as a TV presenter, including as a showbiz reporter for the Channel 5 show OK! TV.

In 2019 she joined This Morning as a match announcer, but became the show’s presenter when she replaced Holly when she went on holiday.

Josie has since been the main presenter of This Morning, alongside an ever-changing selection of co-stars

She co-hosted today’s show with Craig Doyle, while the pair were joined on the sofa by Derrick Evans, better known as Mr Motivator.

However, she recently revealed her own preference for her favorite co-host, who she unsurprisingly revealed was Alison Hammond.

She told The Mirror: ‘My favorite is clearly Alison Hammond. I love Al – she has such a special energy.

‘She’s the nicest person on earth. You could call Al and after the call you’ll feel like a million bucks.

“You’d never know if she was in a bad mood because she’s too busy trying to make you feel good.”

The mum-of-one has reportedly signed up to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here later this year, after being offered a six-figure ‘mega deal’ to venture under.

Rochelle Humes – 10/1

Rochelle Humes has also been tipped as a potential replacement, with odds of 10/1 for the bookmakers

Rochelle Humes has also been tipped as a potential replacement, with bookmakers at odds of 10/1.

The singer, who rose to fame in girl band The Saturdays, regularly presents on This Morning and will often perform with co-presenter Andi Peters this summer.

Rochelle is married to husband Marvin Humes, a former member of JLS, and has three children together: Alaia-Mai, 10, Valentina, six, and Blake, three.

The couple co-host hit BBC Saturday night game show The Hit List, while Rochelle has also regularly presented family favorite Ninja Warrior UK, which returns for season 5 next year.

Despite coming up with lower odds than her This Morning colleague Alison Hammond, fans of the show recently revealed their preference for Rochelle.

Fans said they admire the 34-year-old for her natural presenting skills and screen presence, with some calling for her to take on full-time presenting duties.

Lisa Snowdon – 16/1

Fashion modal Lisa Snowdon has also emerged as a potential candidate to take over from Holly following her departure, at odds of 16/1.

Fashion modal Lisa Snowdon has also emerged as a potential candidate to take over from Holly following her departure, at odds of 16/1.

The 51-year-old started her career at the age of 19 and quickly became one of Britain’s most popular fashion models, landing her commercials in high-profile magazines such as Vogue, Marie Claire and Elle.

She maintained a successful career throughout the 1990s and 2000s, eventually becoming the face of Britain’s Next Top Model in 2006 as the British counterpart to supermodel Tyra Banks.

After securing a permanent spot on air as co-presenter of Capital Breakfast on Capital Radio in 2008, Lisa appeared in the sixteenth series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

She has also presented episodes of Lorraine while the presenter took time off and was most recently crowned the winner of Celebrity Masterchef in 2022.

Lisa usually acts as a fashion presenter these days, but is also still a model.

She is also a regular on the This Morning presenting team, where she presents segments on fashion.