The 24 best Prime Day vacuum deals: Up to 75% off Shark, Bissell, iRobot Roomba

Amazon Prime Day brings with it major discounts on top vacuum brands like Shark and Bissell.

A good vacuum or carpet cleaner can make a world of difference when it comes to keeping a tidy home, and Amazon Prime Day is perfect time to upgrade. Amazon’s second shopping holiday of the year, Prime Big Deals Days, is going on through tomorrow, October 11. We’re seeing huge discounts on top vacuum brands like Bissell, iRobot, Dyson, and Shark. These deals will only last until tomorrow, so make sure to pick them up while you still can.

In our guide to the best vacuum cleaners, we tested cordless, upright, and robot vacuums, many of which are on sale now. The Dyson Outsize Plus is an excellent cordless vacuum choice that can clean up just about any surface and is $150 off at Dyson. If you’re looking for one of the best carpet cleaners, the Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner is our top pick. It’s at the lowest price we’ve seen in months, just $189.99 at Amazon.

We are continuing to update this article as more Prime Day vacuum deals go live. For the best Prime Day deals in all departments, follow our live blog.

Top 5 vacuum deals

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $123.59 $89 at AmazonDyson Outsize Plus Stick Vacuum $599.99 $449.99 at DysonHoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner $279.99 $189.99 at AmazoniRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum $999.99 $599.99 at AmazonBlack+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

The best Prime Day cordless vacuum deals

The best Prime Day upright vacuum deals

The best Prime Day handheld vacuum deals

The best Prime Day robot vacuum deals

The best Prime Day carpet cleaner deals

How to choose the right vacuum

Cordless vacuums are becoming increasingly popular for their convenience, whether cleaning your car or making quick work of a small mess. In our best pet vacuum guide, the Dyson Outsize Plus, a cordless pick on sale for $450 at Dyson, is our top pick because it did the best job of removing pet hair on all surfaces and has strong suction.

Robot vacuums automate cleaning your floors. They are great for daily light vacuuming, especially if you have pets that shed. The iRobot Roomba s9+ is one of the best robot vacuums you can buy. It has strong suction and a self-emptying dustbin. Right now, it’s $400 off at Amazon. Check out our full Roomba S9+ review.

Upright vacuums plug into your wall, translating to more power and longer runtime than their battery-powered counterparts, ideal for cleaning larger homes. They also tend to be more affordable and have larger dustbins. The Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet upright vacuum is the best cheap vacuum cleaner we’ve tested. It’s marked down to only $106 at Amazon.

Handheld vacuums quickly clean up small messes in hard-to-reach places, though they lack the suction and capacity to handle larger tasks. The best handheld vacuum we’ve tested is the Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum. It did well picking up debris on carpeting, hardwood, and in the car. Right now, it’s on sale for just $35 at Amazon.

Carpet cleaners use water and detergent to deep-clean your carpeting. While you should vacuum every week or so, carpet cleaning is a less frequent task: one to three times per year is usually enough. We recommend the Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner for dealing with pet stains. It was one of the only machines to remove Sharpie in our tests. Pick it up for $189.99 at Amazon.

