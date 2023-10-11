Release Date of Convicted Murderer Mert Ney, Who Stabbed Sex Worker to Death and Went on a Terrifying Rampage in Sydney CBD, Reduced by Three Years

Mert Ney discovers the outcome of the appeal

Three years shaved from the earliest possible release date

Michaela Dunn, a sex worker killed in August 2019

WARNING: Disturbing content.

A notorious murderer who was jailed for violently stabbing a sex worker to death before going on a terrifying rampage in Sydney’s CBD has seen three years removed from his first possible release on appeal.

However, Mert Ney, who shocked the city when he went on a rampage through the streets of Sydney in August 2019, still may not be released until mid-century.

Ney murdered Michaela Dunn before running through the streets brandishing a knife and stabbing another woman. He was then subdued by courageous good Samaritans.

In the Supreme Court in Sydney in May 2021, Justice Peter Johnson described Ney’s actions as a “cruel, brutal and terrifying attack carried out without reason”.

He sentenced the unemployed man to 44 years in prison and set his first possible parole for August 2052 after serving 33 years.

However, Ney appealed the length of his sentence earlier this year.

Supreme Court

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal overturned the sentence handed down by the Supreme Court and sentenced him to 40 years in prison as well as a non-parole period of 30 years which will expire in August 2049.

However, the court was told he has since also been convicted in Goulburn Local Court of assaulting a police officer and in Penrith District Court of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

His earliest possible parole date is now October 12, 2050.

Michaela Dunn was murdered by Ney at a unit on Clarence St in Sydney’s CBD. Photo: Supplied.

He was arrested by police in Sydney’s CBD in August 2019. Photo: Supplied/Twitter/David Vaux.

Ney pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Dunn as well as wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after stabbing another woman, Lin Bo, as he ran through the streets afterwards.

Before his rampage, he took a train from Blacktown to the Sydney CBD, armed with a knife in his backpack.

He booked a $250 sex service with Ms Dunn, who worked at a unit on Clarence St, where he violently stabbed her in the face, neck, chest and arms.

Ney’s arrest following his terrifying rampage in Sydney’s CBD. Photo: provided

He traveled by train to Sydney’s CBD from Blacktown before killing Ms Dunn. Photo: provided

After murdering Ms Dunn, Ney made a bizarre video on his mobile phone, during which he said “Allahu Akbar” and “f*** infidels” and sent messages via social media.

He then went on a rampage through the streets brandishing another knife and a balaclava over his head.

A group of brave citizens managed to subdue him with a chair and a milk crate before he was arrested by the police.

