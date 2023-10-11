Shawn Levy Talks Starring in ‘All Too Well: The Short Film,’ Says Taylor Swift Is a “Good Role Model”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Shawn Levy recently opened up about his experience starring in Taylor Swift’s All too good: the short film.

The director played Swift’s father in the 14-minute music video for her hit “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).” He starred opposite Sadie Sink, who played Swift, and Dylan O’Brien, as a friend she dated in her early 20s. Levy explained that his four daughters are between the ages of 12 and 24, and that the Grammy-winning artist is “their only shared idol.”

“When she asked me to be in the video for ‘All Too Well’ and I was able to bring all four daughters to be in that video, I was given dad status for life,” Levy said People. The Stranger things The director pointed out that he had previously directed Sink and O’Brien and noted that All too good: the short film was one of the few times he had acted in twenty years. “It was a very nice day,” he added.

Levy explained that throughout his career he has worked on projects related to his daughters’ ages. When they were younger, he worked on family comedies such as Night in the museum And Pink Panther; when they became teenagers, he started producing Stranger things; and now his upcoming series All the light we can’t see is something else that is age appropriate to watch.

Outside of work, Levy recently attended the Kansas City Chiefs-New York Jets game with Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner. The game was the second consecutive game Swift attended after becoming romantically involved with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“I have never witnessed anything like it and probably never will again witness anything like I saw when I went to the football game with Taylor Swift,” he told the publication. But he doesn’t mind.

“As a father of four girls, I’m okay with their collective fanhood and mild obsession with Taylor because she’s a good role model,” Levy said. “And most importantly: that woman wrote all those songs herself. This is a true generational creative genius. She’s a force – and she’s also a lot of fun.