Israel stepped up its offensive on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas, pounding neighbourhoods with airstrikes and expanding the mobilisation of reservists. The military said it had regained effective control over the Gaza border and areas Hamas attacked in the south of Israel.The war, which has claimed at least 1,900 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

