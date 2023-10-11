Hannity Comes Out Swinging at RFK Jr. Now That He’s an Independent

Fox News

With Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. now running as an independent in the 2024 presidential race, many argue that his conspiratorial beliefs may be more of a threat to the presumptive Republican nominee, Donald Trump, than President Joe Biden.

It was a fact clearly not lost on Sean Hannity, a close Trump confidante who came out swinging against RFK Jr. Tuesday night during an interview on his primetime Fox News program.

“So, I hope you don’t mind, but I did a little research on you. You’re pretty liberal,” the Fox host said before highlighting his work as an environmental lawyer. “You called for curbing logging, oil drilling, fracking. You wanted to eliminate it. You called it a victory for democracy. You want to curb U.S. fossil fuel extraction.”

