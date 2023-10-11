Law Firm Rescinds NYU Student’s Job Offer After Israel-Hamas Comments

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

A prominent law firm in New York City said it had rescinded a job offer to a college student who made “inflammatory” comments about the Hamas militant group’s deadly attacks on Israel over the weekend. The student in question had, hours earlier, placed the blame for the death toll of at least 1,600 people in Israel and Gaza squarely on the former’s government.

In a statement, Winston & Strawn LLP did not explicitly identify the student beyond characterizing them as a former summer associate who’d distributed their remarks “to the NYU Student Bar Association.”

Reuters reported that a newsletter circulated by the NYU Student Bar Association earlier on Tuesday had included a message by its president, Ryna Workman, who’d said Israel bore “full responsibility” for Hamas’ incursions. The wire noted that Workman’s now-deleted LinkedIn page previously listed them as a summer associate at Winston & Strawn.

