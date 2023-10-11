Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard enjoys touching moment with referee as hockey’s newest superstar takes to the rink for the first time: ‘Welcome to the NHL man’

Connor Bedard is a highly touted prospect after being selected first overall

And the center had a moment to remember before his first NHL game

Connor Bedard made his NHL debut on Tuesday night and even the referee was eager to welcome him to professional hockey.

Bedard, 18, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in June.

And he enjoyed a touching moment with referee Kelly Sutherland – who was at the microphone – before taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bedard skated to center ice to take the opening faceoff against NHL legend Sidney Crosby, and Sutherland began by greeting the two-time MVP.

“Hey Sid, welcome back for another season,” Sutherland began.

“Connor, welcome to the NHL, man.”

“Thanks,” Bedard replied, before Sutherland said it was “showtime” and dropped the puck.

Crosby would win the face-off and later score, while Bedard would register an assist.

And it was the rookie’s Blackhawks who would post a 4-2 victory to start the season.