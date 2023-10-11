Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Jimmy Kimmel Has Had Enough of MTG’s Batsh*t Conspiracy Theories

    Jimmy Kimmel Has Had Enough of MTG’s Batsh*t Conspiracy Theories

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has rarely met an inane conspiracy theory she didn’t want to grab onto with both hands, and the freshly declared IsraelHamas war is offering up plenty of opportunities for the Georgia congresswoman to let her mind—and mouth—run wild.

    Jimmy Kimmel is hardly surprised to see Greene glomming onto the incident. On Sunday, while being interviewed by Fox News, Greene confidently claimed that, “What happened to Israel could happen to America, because our country has been invaded by millions of people from over 160 countries.”

    If Marge’s math is right, Kimmel understands why she might be worried—because “that’s almost all the countries! That would mean we’re being invaded by Belgium. Maybe Poland?”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

