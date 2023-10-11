Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, pays homage to her famous mom’s 1998 Frozen music video as she goes NUDE in clip for her new song

    Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, pays homage to her famous mom’s 1998 Frozen music video as she goes NUDE in clip for her new song

    By Sonia Horon for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 00:59 EDT, October 11, 2023 | Updated: 01:11 EDT, October 11, 2023

    Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon channeled her famous mother in a new music video for her song Spelling.

    The 26-year-old artist shared the clip to her Instagram and YouTube on Tuesday, revealing that it was inspired by her mother’s “timeless” video for the song Frozen, released in 1998.

    Lourdes, who also appeared nude in the video at one point, wrote a sweet caption as she praised the Material Girl, 65.

    ‘This piece is very special. It’s a tribute to my mother’s timeless work of art, Frozen,” she wrote.

    “That part has come up countless times in my life and has connected the two of us. I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world. I honor her and hope this translates.”

    The clip, which was shot at Ashokan Acres, was heavily inspired by the original – from the dark blue tones to Lourdes playing a similarly ethereal, witchy character with long, flowing raven braids.

    The video starts in a dark forest and zooms in on Lourdes, who is floating in the air and wearing a creepy black dress.

    Her arms are wrapped in a black cloth and her eyes are ghostly white.

    As she floats in the sky, her hair blowing in the wind, the star begins to sing softly.

    Spelling was directed by Claire Farin and produced by Isabel Levin.

    It comes 25 years after Madonna released Frozen.

