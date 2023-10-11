Texas Rangers fans go crazy singing ‘Higher’ by Creed at Globe Life Field as team advances to ALCS with sweep of Orioles… after pitcher Andrew Heaney revealed its the secret to their success

The Rangers advanced to the ALCS when they defeated the Orioles 7-1 at home

And the fans were in high spirits as a rock classic blasted from the speakers

Texas Rangers fans joined in the sing-along to Creed hit “Higher” as their team booked a spot in the ALCS on Tuesday night.

As pitcher Andrew Heaney said to the play-by-play announcer Jared Sandler Earlier in the series, the song has become an unlikely source of inspiration for the team.

And as the Rangers stood in front of their home fans at Globe Life Field, the song blared through the speakers for the crowd to join in.

Fans could see the 1999 rock classic being signed as the lyrics were displayed on the big screen.

Sandler had reported Sunday that the team began playing with the band before games during the second half of the season.

Fans sang along to the rock classic as it blared through the speakers at Globe Life Field

Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was happy that fans were getting involved in the Creed craze

Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal also reported during the game that players even formed handshakes for Creed songs.

Nathan Eovaldi – who struck out seven batters as a starter for the Rangers – commented on the Creed craze after the game.

“We started that in the second half and I’m happy that the fans are taking this on board because every time we can get them more involved in our games it’s incredible,” he said. MLB’s X Account.

The Rangers defeated the Orioles 7-1 in Game 3 to earn a series sweep.

They will face the Astros or Twins in the ALCS.