No campaigner Pauline Hanson spotted far from home days before national vote in Voice referendum

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Pauline Hanson was spotted on the other side of the world just days before the Indigenous Voice referendum in Parliament in which she played a crucial role.

The One Nation leader was pictured enjoying the autumn sunshine near Rome’s historic Colosseum, while looking anxiously at her mobile phone.

Ms Hanson and a friend were seen sitting on a low wall while she checked her messages, but whatever caused her worried look, it probably wasn’t the result of Saturday’s poll.

The prominent No campaigner’s absence in the final days before the vote must mean she is confident of the result, and the latest polls bear that out, with the referendum appearing to be rejected in every state.

The inflammatory senator’s apparent certainty of the outcome contrasted sharply with Anthony Albanese’s tears at a ceremony at Uluru on Tuesday evening.

Pauline Hanson (pictured right) was spotted on the other side of the world just days before the Indigenous Voice referendum in Parliament in which she played a crucial role.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (pictured centre) broke down in tears during a traditional Inma ceremony at Uluru on Tuesday evening.

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, Senator Hanson’s office said she “is on personal leave”.

“Despite this, she provided regular oversight of her office and the direction of her contribution to the No campaign.”

Her offices added that “she will be back in Queensland in time for Saturday’s referendum”.

In the meantime, she can enjoy the landscape and sunshine of Rome, which its residents often call the Eternal City.

In the Northern Territory, however, Mr Albanese’s tears may be because the referendum results he has championed for so long are so bad.

The Prime Minister was seen standing as traditional owners sang, danced and held his hand, after he was presented with a copy of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

Of the 151 seats in the House of Representatives, only 22 are on track to vote yes, according to polls, with 129 seats voting no.

This meant that some of the most prominent Yes-supporting Labor MPs found themselves pitted against the majority of their voters in the referendum.

Minister for Aboriginal Australians Linda Burney, Minister for Disability Bill Shorten, Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles all represent regions set to vote no.

Pauline Hanson, pictured making her case in the Senate, will return from her holiday in Rome in time for Saturday’s referendum on an indigenous voice in Parliament.

Ms Burney’s seat of Barton, in Sydney’s south, is expected to vote no by a margin of 53 per cent to 47 per cent, according to new data from UK-based Focal Data.

Mr Shorten’s seat of Maribyrnong in Melbourne’s northwest is also likely to vote no by 53 per cent to 47.

The divide is even starker in the south Brisbane seat of Rankin, where 62 per cent of its voters intend to vote no.

Things are closer, but just barely, in Mr Marles’ seat of Corio, in Geelong, Victoria, where 58 per cent of people intend to vote no and just 42 per cent are prepared to vote yes.