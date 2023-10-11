The Voice: Britney Spears tapes special message to her former dancer and ‘amazing singer’ Willie Gomez

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Britney Spears recorded a special message for her former dancer Willie Gomez, who performed on Tuesday’s episode of The Voice as the Blind Auditions continued.

“Willie is a dancer of mine, and not only is he a great dancer, but he’s a great singer and I’m sending all my kisses to you,” the 41-year-old pop star said in the video before taking Willie away. the stage to compete in season 23 of the NBC show.

“I love you,” added Britney, who was recently cited by the California Highway Patrol for driving without a license and proof of car insurance.

Willie, 37, from Miami, then sang La Bachata by Manuel Turizo. He said La Bachata was a song he sang growing up in the Dominican Republic. Willie said that after his family moved to Miami when he was young, his father suffered a stroke and died seven years later.

“Those years definitely shaped me, because I had to become a bit of the man of the house,” Willie said.

He said he turned to dancing and worked with legendary artists like Britney, Jennifer Lopez and Christina Aguilera.

Willie’s mother and cousin watched backstage as he sang and cheered as Gwen Stefani, 54, pressed her buzzer and turned around. John Legend, 44, Reba McEntire, 68, and Niall Horan, 30, all also turned around.

‘Four chairs!’ shouted Johannes.

“I thought I had you,” Gwen said.

“You still have me,” Willie said.

“That was so good,” Niall said. ‘What an achievement.’

“Your voice is so beautiful and flawless,” Gwen said. ‘He has so much stage presence. You are beautiful.’

Niall then pretended to text Blake Shelton to tell him that Gwen, his wife, was flirting. Gwen laughed.

“I know you’ll be shocked to hear this, but I didn’t understand a word you said,” Reba said.

“She says the same thing to me,” Niall said.

Willie ultimately chose John as his coach.

Olivia Eden, 15, from Long Valley, New Jersey, sang Niall Horan’s own song This Town and he immediately pressed his buzzer to get her on his team. Reba wanted her too and pressed her buzzer, but she was no match for Niall’s charm.

“Great song choice,” Niall said. “I know him well.”

Reba told her that her voice was incredible and that she would like to be her coach.

“Sometimes you can be harsh on people who sing your song because you know it inside and out, but knowing how creative Olivia is, based on hearing my own song, it makes me excited to work with her.” Niall said. ‘Because with her you have so much depth in your song choice. She’s going to be a real dark horse in this race.”

Caitlin Quisenberry, 27, of Denver, sang Rainbow. She said music has always been a part of her life. She said she went to law school and everything changed when her grandmother got sick. She sang at her grandmother’s bedside when she was sick and her grandmother smiled and she remembered how powerful music was. Caitlin dedicated her performance to her grandmother.

Reba and Gwen both turned around. John said her start was a little shaky, but the rest was good. Reba said she thought she could help her.

“And we’re both redheads, so that’s a plus,” Reba said.

“Either way, you go blonde or redhead,” Gwen said.

Caitlin chose ‘my fellow redhead, Reba.’

Reba gave her some tater tots for choosing her.

Clayton Davis, 34, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, went next, singing Sunday Morning by Maroon 5, but none of the judges turned around.

Kara Tenae, 33, from Riverside, California, sang Boo’d Up by Ella Mai. She said she was working as a driver and was asked to be part of an Uber commercial that ended up airing during the Grammy telecast.

“Being here is so surreal, knowing that those coaches could push that button and my life could change forever,” Kara said. “It’s just stunning.”

Niall, Gwen and Reba all hit their buzzers.

“That was great stuff,” Niall said. ‘That was amazing.’

“I was blown away,” Reba said. “Maybe I can teach you a few things.”

“If you want to team up with me, we can bump into each other and go to the next level,” Gwen said. ‘Choose me!’

Kara picked up Gwen, who got out of her chair and handed her a team jersey.

“I’m super excited to have Kara on my team,” said Gwen. ‘She is a total package. She’s gorgeous.’

“California girls, they stick together,” John said.

Caleb Sasser, 27, from Los Angeles, sang Another Sad Love Song by Toni Braxton and Gwen and Niall immediately hit their buzzers. They were followed by Reba and John. Caleb said he was a high school music teacher originally from Goldsboro, North Carolina.

‘Four chairs!’ shouted Johannes. “That was magical.”

When John asked who his influences were, Caleb said John was one of his.

“Obviously I’d like to coach you,” Gwen said.

“It would be an honor to coach someone as unique and authentic as you,” Niall said.

“I love your voice and I would love to be your coach,” Reba said.

Caleb chose John. John ran over and gave him a jacket that said “Legend” on the back.

“I think we’re losers,” Gwen said.

“Four Chair King returns,” Niall said.

“If John makes a mistake, Caleb will end up on Team Gwen,” Gwen predicted.

The Voice returns next Monday on NBC.