Aussie Women Cricketers Commence Preparation for Mumbai’s Day-Night Test

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Australia’s women cricketers have started training with pink balls ahead of a likely day-night Test against India in Mumbai.

The famous Wankhede Stadium is set to host a Test in December in what would be India’s first full-length women’s international match since 2013.

Mumbai hosted Australia’s last women’s Test in India in February 1984.

India and Australia played a draw at Carrara on the Gold Coast in a day-night Test in October 2021.

“I think the coaches thought it might be a good opportunity to just try with the pink balls,” junior all-rounder Annabel Sutherland said Wednesday.

“We had a Test on the Gold Coast and we weren’t able to prepare much for that just because of the short notice for the series and the COVID (restrictions).

“You look at men, they often swap between the red and white balls in short time intervals, so if we can get familiar with the pink ball, the red ball, the white ball, whatever it is, that will definitely take the lead. up (easier) test matches.

“Every chance you get to play in India is a chance you look forward to.”

Sutherland, who turns 22 on Thursday when Australia host the West Indies in an ODI at the Junction Oval in Melbourne, is looking forward to spending more time in the middle but will continue to bide his time down the order.

With a Test and ODI century already under her belt, Sutherland has found herself at number seven in matches against the Windies so far this summer.

Australia has such depth with bat and ball that players who can open for their state and in franchise cricket are regularly relegated to the lower order.

“I’m always up for more time in the middle,” Sutherland said Wednesday.

“I’m in coach’s ear all the time. I’m sure I annoy him (Shelley Nitschke) as much as a few others who want to hit.

“The girls upstairs are doing a great job, as always.

“I’m happy to be patient right now and watch the girls do their thing up top.”

Sutherland said Australia expected Hayley Matthews to return from a quad injury after the superstar was sorely missed by the West Indies in a heavy defeat on Sunday.

Matthews made 310 runs from 178 balls throughout the T20 component of the tour, taking the West Indies to a victory and offering hope in the two defeats.

PAA