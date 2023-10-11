Calm prevailed in South Lebanon overnight

NNA – Calm has prevailed in the Southern Lebanese region overnight until Wednesday morning, our reporter said on Wednesday.nbsp;

Meanwhile, surveillance aircrafts occasionally flew over the area while many shops remained closed in several villages.nbsp;

Movement in villages near the border with occupied Palestine is almost nonexistent.

Enemy flare bombs have been heard, and some of the forests adjacent to the Blue Line have caught fire from incendiary bombs fired by the Israeli enemy.

On the other hand, UNIFIL forces have been conducting incessant patrols in areas of tension.nbsp;

