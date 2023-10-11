WAFA: Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting two houses in Gaza

NNA – Several Palestinians were killed and others injured tonight in Israeli airstrikes that targeted two houses in the besieged Gaza Strip, said sources.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli warplanes shelled with several missiles a house in the al-Naser neighborhood to the north of Gaza City without any prior notice, killing and injuring several people.

Israeli warplanes also carried out several airstrikes against the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis to the south of the Strip. Eyewitnesses said paramedics found two bodies under the rubble of a home that was bombed in Rafah.

Israeli forces also used the internationally banned white phosphorus bombs in its continuous shelling of al-Karama neighborhood to the west of Gaza.

The extent of human losses as a result of the ongoing shelling remains unknown until the moment due to the massive destruction that befell the place, which obstructed the access of rescue teams and ambulances.

===========R.H.