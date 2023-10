NNA -nbsp;Gazarsquo;s power authority on Wednesdaynbsp;warned thatnbsp;its onlynbsp;power plant will runnbsp;out of fuel within hours, leaving the territory without electricity after Israel had cut off supplies.nbsp;

Meanwhile, all of Gazarsquo;s crossings are closed, making it impossible to bring in fuel for the power plant or the generators on which residents and hospitals have beennbsp;relying.

nbsp;

nbsp;

=======R.H.

nbsp;