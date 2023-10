NNA – Caretaker Minister of Industry, George Boujikian, on Wednesday met with United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza.

The pair stressed the need to encourage national industry by allocating a large portion of the international organizationsrsquo; purchases operating in Lebanon from Lebanese factories, especially that Lebanese products meet the required international specifications and standards.

