    Fire at London Luton Airport Leads to Flight Suspension

    Oct 11, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;London Luton Airportnbsp;halted all flights until 3 pm p.m. local time Wednesday after anbsp;firenbsp;tore through one of its car parks, causing a partial collapse.

    The blaze was triggered by a vehicle fire that spread in Terminal Car Park 2, the airportnbsp;said. Images and video on social media showed at least the top floor of the multistory parking facility ablaze with dozens of vehicles on fire. Itrsquo;s not yet known what caused the vehicle tonbsp;catch fire.–agenciesnbsp;

