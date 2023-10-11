Gallant: Gaza will never go back to what it once was

NNA – Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Tuesday that the Israel Defense Forces is moving to a ldquo;full offenserdquo; against the Gaza Strip.nbsp;

ldquo;I have released all the restraints, we have [regained] control of the area, and we are moving to a full offense,rdquo; Gallant said in an address to troops along the Gaza border.

ldquo;You will have the ability to change the reality here. You have seen the prices [being paid], and you will get to see the change. Hamas wanted a change in Gaza; it will change 180 degrees from what it thought,rdquo; he said, adding that quot;Gaza will never go back to what it once was.quot;–agenciesnbsp;

===========R.H.