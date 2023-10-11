Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Gaza aggression: 974 dead, 5000 injuries in Israeli airstrikes

    Oct 11, 2023

    NNA – The number of Palestinians killed during Israeli aggression againstnbsp;the Gaza Strip and the West Bank has risen to 974, while the number of wounded has reached more than 5,000.

    The Ministry of Health said that 950 people were killed in the Gaza Strip, and 5,000 others were injured in the ongoing raids throughout the Strip, for the fifth day in a row.

    In the West Bank, the number of slain Palestinians rose to 24, after the two youtha, Abd al-Rahman Faraj and Ali ldquo;Abasanrdquo; al-Abbasi, were killed by occupation bullets in the Ain al-Luza neighborhood in the town of Silwan in the city of Jerusalem. 150 others were injured.–WAFA

