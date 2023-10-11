UN: More than 260,000 people displaced inside Gaza

NNA – The war between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip has resulted in the displacement of over 260,000 people within the territory since Saturday, as reported by the United Nations.nbsp;

This displacement occurred as Israel continues its intensive airstrikes by land, sea, and air on the region.

These violent confrontations have claimed thousands of lives on both sides since Hamas launched a surprise operation on Saturday, to which Israel responded with a barrage of airstrikes.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released an update on Tuesday, stating, quot;It is believed that over 263,934 people in Gaza have fled their homes.quot; Furthermore, they added that quot;this number is likely to increase.quot;

Before the events of Saturday, approximately 3,000 people had already been displaced during prior escalations in the area.–AFP

