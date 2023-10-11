Souths Speak Out: Club Star Nathan Merritt’s Critical Condition in Hospital

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have spoken publicly about Nathan Merritt

South Sydney has broken its silence on Nathan Merritt’s condition as the NRL club explained why it took them five days to issue a statement.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs legend, 40, was rushed to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney’s inner west and placed on life support last Friday after being found unconscious.

The father-of-five reportedly had an adverse reaction to taking prescribed painkillers and collapsed at his aunt’s house, where he was staying.

Merritt’s sister Teanne provided a promising update on Tuesday, two days after revealing his condition was still critical.

But she warned that her brother was not out of the woods yet and that a difficult journey awaited him.

Visitors to the hospital, except immediate family, remain prohibited.

Following this positive development, the Rabbitohs took to social media to show their support for Merritt, five days after his hospitalization.

“Out of respect for the privacy of Nathan and the Merritt family, the Rabbitohs and Souths Cares have chosen not to comment on his situation at this time,” the club said.

“We are very happy to hear directly from his immediate family that Merro’s condition is improving.

“He is being cared for by the best doctors and he is in the thoughts of everyone connected with the Rabbitohs.

“The recovery will be slow, but it’s a battle he’s fighting with all our support. Keep fighting with that South Sydney spirit, Merro! You’re still a Rabbitoh! #974′.

Teanne said on Facebook: “We have been informed that Nathan is improving slightly but has a long road to recovery..

“We thank everyone, family and friends who came to visit Nathan and all the well wishes and kind words from everyone.

“At this time, only immediate family can visit Nathan. Thank you all for your continued love and support.

It comes after family acquaintances said News Corp. As of Monday, Merritt’s lung capacity had improved over the past 24 hours and his internal swelling had decreased.

Merritt is currently fighting for his life after falling ill over the weekend

“Nathan is still serious and he’s not out of the woods but there is a slight improvement,” a friend said.

“There are some encouraging signs, which are good. His lung capacity has increased.

“I hope he can get a little better every day. It’s a slow process.

Merritt was regularly visited by Canterbury Bulldogs and NSW Blues star Josh Addo-Carr, as well as former St George five-eighth and boxing champion Anthony Mundine.