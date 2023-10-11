Hamieh: Israeli enemy’s violations of Lebanon’s airspace entail international responsibility for safety of civil aviation

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Wednesdaynbsp; said via ldquo;Xrdquo; platform:

ldquo;The Israeli enemyrsquo;s air violations of Lebanonrsquo;s airspace have amounted to 10,887 violations during the past ten years, with an average of 141 violations annually over Beirut and Rafic Hariri International Airport. This is a direct threat to local and international civil aviation in Lebanonrsquo;s airspace, and this entails international responsibilities for the safety of civil aviation in the airportrsquo;s airspace.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.