Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamieh: Israeli enemy’s violations of Lebanon’s airspace entail international responsibility for safety of civil aviation

    By

    Oct 11, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Wednesdaynbsp; said via ldquo;Xrdquo; platform:

    ldquo;The Israeli enemyrsquo;s air violations of Lebanonrsquo;s airspace have amounted to 10,887 violations during the past ten years, with an average of 141 violations annually over Beirut and Rafic Hariri International Airport. This is a direct threat to local and international civil aviation in Lebanonrsquo;s airspace, and this entails international responsibilities for the safety of civil aviation in the airportrsquo;s airspace.rdquo;

