Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Zelensky rallies support on first visit to NATO HQ since invasion

    NNA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged allies to step up weapons supplies, on his first visit to the military alliance headquarters since the start of Russia#39;s all-out war.

    Zelensky made a plea for air defence, long-range missiles and ammunition in the face of fears that the Hamas attack on Israel could distract key backer the United States from the conflict in his country.nbsp;

    quot;How to survive during this next winter for us is big,quot; Zelensky said as he addressed the media with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg before meeting alliance defence ministers.nbsp;

    quot;We are preparing, we are ready. Now we need some support from the leaders. That#39;s why I#39;m here today.quot;

    Kyiv#39;s international backers were meeting to discuss arms deliveries, with a focus on keeping Ukraine#39;s counter-offensive advancing and providing air defences to protect against an expected winter onslaught by Russia.

    quot;We will stand by you provide support to Ukraine, because this is really important for the whole of NATO,quot; Stoltenberg told Zelensky.nbsp;

    The Ukrainian president has expressed worries that the crisis in Israel could deflect attention from the war raging in his homeland.nbsp;

    Zelensky urged the West to rally around the Israeli people as it had around Ukraine after Russia#39;s invasion last year, and show them they are not quot;alonequot;.nbsp;

    quot;My recommendation to the leaders to go to Israel and I think to support people, just people I#39;m not speaking about any institutions, just to support people who have been under terrorist attacks,quot; he said.–AFP

