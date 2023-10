NNA – Former Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, on Wednesday welcomed at his Rabieh residence French Ambassador to Lebanon, Mr. Herve Magro, with whom he reviewed the general situation, especially in light of the war in Gaza, and its repercussions on the entire region.nbsp;

Talks between the pair also touched on the Syrian displacement issue and its repercussions on Lebanon.

==========R.H.