Wed. Oct 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Australian reporter Cheng Lei released after three years detention in China over espionage charges

    By

    Oct 11, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei has been released by China and returned home to her family, Australiarsquo;s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Wednesday, more than three years after she was detained on opaque espionage charges.

    ldquo;We are pleased to confirm that Australian citizen Ms Cheng Lei has arrived safely home in Australia and has been reunited with her family,rdquo; Albanesenbsp;said in a statement.

    ldquo;Her return will be warmly welcomed not just by her family and friends but by all Australians,rdquo; the statement said.–CNN

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Andre Onana will be ‘FINISHED’ at Man United if Erik ten Hag leaves the club, claims Mark Schwarzer… as former goalkeeper rips into Cameroonian’s ‘disaster’ start to life at Old Trafford

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Meghan Markle Unveils $4,100 Logan Hollowell Choker Necklace in New York as a Heartwarming Tribute to Prince Archie

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    The US economy’s safety net is bigger than anyone thought

    Oct 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Andre Onana will be ‘FINISHED’ at Man United if Erik ten Hag leaves the club, claims Mark Schwarzer… as former goalkeeper rips into Cameroonian’s ‘disaster’ start to life at Old Trafford

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    Meghan Markle Unveils $4,100 Logan Hollowell Choker Necklace in New York as a Heartwarming Tribute to Prince Archie

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    The US economy’s safety net is bigger than anyone thought

    Oct 11, 2023
    News

    A Russian airline is planning to fly an Airbus A320 out of a wheat field where it made an emergency landing last month

    Oct 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy