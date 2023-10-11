Australian reporter Cheng Lei released after three years detention in China over espionage charges

NNA -nbsp;Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei has been released by China and returned home to her family, Australiarsquo;s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Wednesday, more than three years after she was detained on opaque espionage charges.

ldquo;We are pleased to confirm that Australian citizen Ms Cheng Lei has arrived safely home in Australia and has been reunited with her family,rdquo; Albanesenbsp;said in a statement.

ldquo;Her return will be warmly welcomed not just by her family and friends but by all Australians,rdquo; the statement said.–CNN

