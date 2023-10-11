Popular British TV Presenter Quits After Horror Kidnap Plot

Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Popular British TV presenter Holly Willoughby said she was stepping down from her role on her network’s flagship morning program just days after a kidnap-and-murder plot against her was uncovered by police.

Willoughby, who had been away from ITV’s This Morning since Thursday, confirmed her departure in an Instagram post on Tuesday, declaring: “I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

“This is such a difficult goodbye,” she continued, adding: “I will miss you all so much.”

