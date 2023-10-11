Vince Colosimo’s Ex-Girlfriend Sabella Sugar Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Following Split Over His Secret Affair

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

EXCLUSIVE

Vince Colosimo’s ex-partner denies rekindling her relationship with the troubled actor, despite being pictured wearing a huge engagement ring.

Film producer Sabella Sugar was photographed wearing the diamond ring last weekend while enjoying drinks with Australian actor Anthony LaPaglia’s wife, Alexandra Henkel.

Sugar claims she split from Colosimo in July after Daily Mail Australia revealed he had kept a secret lover for the past 20 years.

Sabella Sugar shows off huge sparkler on her engagement finger just months after split from Vince Colosimo

On Wednesday, Sugar claimed she wasn’t back with Colosimo despite the sparkler on her engagement finger.

“It’s Alex, Anthony LaPaglia’s wife’s (ring).” We were just catching up. I’m not engaged to anyone,” she told Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday.

“She was showing me a ring she had bought and we were trying them on.”

Sugar insisted she was not engaged to the actor or anyone else.

“Who would I have found? That would be a pretty quick commitment, wouldn’t it,” she said.

“I haven’t even had a date yet. I didn’t realize (people) were looking so closely. I was just catching up with friends.

Sugar has not been seen publicly with Colosimo since July 14, when she accompanied him to Melbourne court as a “friend” despite their split.

Colosimo, who is best known for his portrayal of Alphonse Gangitano in the first television series Underbelly and for the role of Neville Bartos in the film Chopper, had been released a day earlier after convincing a magistrate that he was too mentally ill and that he had to pay $61,858 in arrears. fines.

Sabella Sugar and Vince Colosimo were pictured together on July 14 outside a Melbourne court despite the couple’s alleged separation.

Sugar said she was determined to take care of her young children while figuring out how to recover nearly $500,000 owed to her by a Dubai fraudster.

“I’m focused on trying to prosecute him. We signed an agreement but he continues to violate it and it has been so stressful. I have two little kids, so for me, that’s my goal,” she said.

Colosimo’s secret lover of 20 years has gone public with surprising allegations that appear to have ended Sugar’s relationship with the actor.

Chelsea – not her real name – said she tried to set up a meeting with Sugar and Colosimo in hopes of confronting the actor about his double life.

“At one point I even said to him: let’s all get in the same room so we can confront him so he can no longer deny it and can no longer pit us against each other or play games,” he said. said she said. “But she didn’t want to because she knew I wasn’t lying,” she said at the time.

Colosimo has refused to respond to these allegations and has since hired attorney Kimble Stynes ​​in an effort to put to rest further reports of alleged flirtations.

Vince Colosimo and Sabella Sugar in happier times

Chelsea told Daily Mail Australia on Monday that she had continued to see Colosimo and met him last week.

Chelsea claims Colosimo continues to owe her thousands of dollars dating back more than a decade, which he refuses to repay.

READ MORE: Vince’s Daughter Lucia, 21, Steps Out Looking Very Different From A Year Ago Vince Colosimo’s rarely seen daughter Lucia looked unrecognizable when she stepped out in Melbourne earlier this month following her father’s recent legal troubles and confessions of his ice addiction.

In July, the court heard Colosimo claimed he suffered from the hideous effects of methamphetamine use and addiction dating back to at least 2012.

Portrayed by Julia Munster, the disgraced comedian was accused of racking up a huge debt resulting from 169 traffic fines, mostly while he was banned from driving.

Around 150 of those fines were issued through the traffic camera office, with the court hearing a brief containing 68-page summaries of those incidents.

The majority of fines were for driving an unregistered vehicle on toll roads and speeding, with at least two fines for failure to vote and blocking someone’s driveway.

In 2017, Colosimo was warned he was facing a stint in prison after he was caught driving while suspended a third time – this time on ice.

Magistrate David Starvaggi told Colosimo he should not have been on the roads and that driving under the influence of drugs was a fundamental problem that “even a kindergarten child could understand”.

“You’re building a nice little story here,” he said.

“You could face jail time… if you come back here for the fourth time, it won’t be pretty.”

Vince Colosimo in a scene from the Australian drama series Underbelly.