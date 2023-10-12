Islamic Resistance announces bombardment of enemy’s “Al-Jardah” site, confirms casualties among occupation forces

NNA – The Islamic Resistance on Wednesday issued the following statement: ldquo;In a firm response to the Zionist attacks on Monday, 10/09/2023, which led to the martyrdom of a number of mujahideen brothers, the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday, 10/11/2023, targeted the Zionist site of Al-Jardahnbsp; opposite the Al-Dhahira region with missiles. This has led to a large number of confirmed casualties among the occupation forces, including dead and wounded.nbsp;

The Islamic Resistance reaffirms that it will be decisive in its response to the Israeli attacks targeting our country and the security of our people, especially when these attacks lead to the fall of martyrs.rdquo;

===========R.H.