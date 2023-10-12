Pope Urges Release of All Hamas Hostages, Concerned by Gaza Siege

NNA – Pope Francis on Wednesday called on the Hamas group to release all hostages captured during its weekend attack on Israel, while expressing grave concerns about the quot;totalquot; Israeli siege imposed on Gaza.

quot;I pray for those families who saw a feast day turn into a day of mourning, and I ask that the hostages be immediately released,quot; he said during his weekly audience.

Referring to Israel#39;s response to Hamas, Francis said: quot;It is the right of those who are attacked to defend themselves, but I am very worried by the total siege in which Palestinians in Gaza live, where there have also been many innocent victimsrdquo;, Reuters reported.

==========R.H.