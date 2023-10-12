Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Pope Urges Release of All Hamas Hostages, Concerned by Gaza Siege

    By

    Oct 11, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Pope Francis on Wednesday called on the Hamas group to release all hostages captured during its weekend attack on Israel, while expressing grave concerns about the quot;totalquot; Israeli siege imposed on Gaza.
    quot;I pray for those families who saw a feast day turn into a day of mourning, and I ask that the hostages be immediately released,quot; he said during his weekly audience.
    Referring to Israel#39;s response to Hamas, Francis said: quot;It is the right of those who are attacked to defend themselves, but I am very worried by the total siege in which Palestinians in Gaza live, where there have also been many innocent victimsrdquo;, Reuters reported.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Fremantle Fugitive: Paul James Carr Evades Capture After Removing Ankle Monitor While Wanted for Heinous Crimes

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Man United star Antony’s model ex-girlfriend arrives in Manchester and dines out at celebrity hotspot Chinawhite, the night before today’s police interview over claims he punched and headbutted her

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    Taco Bell throws shade at McDonald’s with debut of ‘premium’ nuggets. ‘This is real chicken.’

    Oct 12, 2023
    News

    I moved to a US military base in South Korea with a month’s notice. I love it so much I’m dreading going back to America.

    Oct 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy