Palestine Foreign Ministry: Israel commits genocide against our people in Gaza and uses banned weapons

NNA – Palestine#39;snbsp;Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the crimes of the Israeli occupation against our people in the Gaza Strip, which were committed by the Israeli war machine using internationally banned weapons, including phosphorous, cluster, and others.

The Foreign Ministry said in a press statement today, Wednesday, that these crimes affect everything in the Gaza Strip and have so far led to the death of 950 citizens and more than 5,000 wounded, and they are increasing rapidly, with the displacement of hundreds of thousands of citizens from their homes, and huge numbers of homes, buildings, institutions and facilities that have been destroyed. It was razed to the ground and demolished either partially or completely.

It added that the crimes of murder, destruction

and displacement mean that the occupying state is committing the crime of genocide against the Palestinian citizens in the Gaza Strip, in light of a frenzied starvation campaign and cutting off supplies and basic needs (electricity, water, medicine, fuel, etc.) for defenseless civilian citizens in the ugliest forms of collective punishment. .

It also strongly condemned the murders and attacks committed by the occupation forces and armed colonialist militias against citizens, their lands, homes, holy sites, property and vehicles in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

It stressed that the occupying state is exploiting the support of some countries under the pretext of self-defense to commit the most heinous forms of crimes, and to implement pre-prepared plans to liquidate the Palestinian cause and replace the culture and logic of peace with the culture of war and the arrogance of force. It is exploiting this war to deepen its denial of the existence of the Palestinian people and their just and legitimate national rights, first and foremost. His right to self-determination, under the cover of international parties that have not done anything yet regarding the crimes documented by cameras, screens and the media that rise to the level of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Foreign Ministry indicated that these international parties are drowning in miserable double standards and double standards in their dealings with international conflicts and crises, which is unfair to international law, international legitimacy and its decisions, and the remaining credibility of the United Nations.

It stressed that the continuous escalation in bombing, destruction and killing is an Israeli disregard for the positions of some countries that direct their demands to the occupying state regarding the necessity of adhering to international law.

The Foreign Ministry renewed its demand for urgent international action to stop this insane Israeli aggression immediately, ensure the urgent entry of basic needs to our people in the Gaza Strip, and activate the international protection system for the Palestinian people living under occupation.–agenciesnbsp;

==========R.H.