Meghan Markle Unveils $4,100 Logan Hollowell Choker Necklace in New York as a Heartwarming Tribute to Prince Archie

Meghan Markle paid a sweet tribute to her son Archie by wearing a necklace with his birthstone at an event in New York to mark World Mental Health Day.

The Archewell Foundation Parent Summit was the first-ever in-person event for the foundation, which is named after Meghan and Prince Harry’s son.

Meghan’s typically elegant $987 off-the-shoulder white Altuzarra blazer was the perfect piece to show off her new $4,100 Queen emerald-cut Cuban choker.

The stunning 14k solid gold choker from Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Logan Hollowell features a bezel-set Colombian emerald.

Meghan loves meaningful accessories and the classic emerald stone is said to inspire healing and friendship, adding another dimension to the Duchess of Sussex’s choice for the mental health summit.

For the occasion, Meghan chose to style her hair in her signature bun, a hairstyle that was both relaxed and sophisticated.

Elsewhere, Prince Harry looked dapper in a navy suit for the event launched to support Harry and Meghan’s charitable activities.

The couple were all smiles as they arrived at the venue, but appeared to become emotional once the event kicked off, with both looking incredibly somber at the start of the panel – with parents ‘bearing tragic loss linked to use social media by their child. “Take the stage to share their stories.

They revealed at the event that they had worked behind the scenes with parents over the past year to “create a community of shared experiences”, with Harry and Meghan taking to the stage later in the event to thank all the mothers and fathers who shared their stories.

“I can’t begin without thanking all the parents, mothers and fathers who have been here today for being with us, physically here today, but also for being part of this journey over the course of the year last, creating this community of shared experiences.” Harry said in a video shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

“We know it’s not easy for you to be here, so thank you very much.”

Meanwhile, Meghan admitted she was left in tears by some of the stories the parents shared when they first met.

“A year ago, when we met with some, but not all, families, it was impossible not to cry, as I’m sure many of you are hearing these stories today,” she said.

The Los Angeles-founded jewelry brand’s stunning 14-karat solid gold choker was fitted with a bezel set with a Colombian emerald at the center (pictured).

“You can hear these stories over and over again, and it will still have the same emotional impact because it’s just devastating.”

Meghan then shared her fears for her own children, growing up in a time where social media plays such a huge role in everyone’s lives.

“As parents, even though our children are very young, they’re two and a half and four and a half… but social media is not going to go away,” she continued.

“I think, by design, there was an entry point that was supposed to be positive in creating community and something was transferred, and there’s no way to hear that and not to try to help these families get their stories heard.”

In a video shared by Huffington Post reporter Carly Ledbetter, Meghan went on to describe her role as a mother as “the most important thing in her life… outside of being a wife” to Harry, before speaking about her concerns about their children Archie and Lilibet using social media.

Meghan, 42, was seen wearing a glamorous strapless white pantsuit as she arrived at the Hudson Yards venue for the summit, which will see the couple discuss the dangers of social media.

Taking to the stage at the event, Meghan admitted she was left in tears by some of the “devastating” stories shared by parents who attended the summit.

“Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life…besides of course being my wife,” she said, when Carson asked her about child safety. Social media was a “priority” for her. mother of two young children.

“But I will say that I feel lucky that our kids are at an age, again, quite young, so it’s not in our immediate future, but I’m also scared about how that continues to change.

“And it will be in front of us. As they say, “As a parent, the days are long but the years are short.” “So that worries me, but the progress we made last year also gives me a lot of hope and a lot of energy.

Another video taken at the event, posted to Twitter, shows Meghan kissing several of the speakers after they left the stage after addressing the gathered crowd.

Yesterday’s event, at which the couple was joined by Today show host Carson and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, marks their first joint appearance in New York since the infamous “lawsuit.” car” in which they were caught in May, after attending the Women of Vision Awards.

For the occasion, the pair appeared to have taken pretty strict measures to ensure their safety – with a marked NYPD escort accompanying their fleet of SUVs to the event venue at Hudson Yards.

Questions remain over Harry and Meghan’s account of the car chase, which a statement from the couple’s spokesperson described as “near catastrophic.”

The spokesperson said the couple, along with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, were subjected to a “relentless pursuit lasting over two hours” by “very aggressive paparazzi.”

It was suggested that they were trying not to be followed to their location on the city’s Upper East Side.

However, the New York Police Department later told NBC that they did not believe the chase was “nearly catastrophic,” instead describing it as a “bit of a chaotic scene.”

Julian Phillips, New York’s deputy commissioner of public information, also revealed that the NYPD had “assisted” the couple’s private security team.

Meanwhile, New York Mayor Eric Adams expressed empathy – calling the paparazzi’s actions “reckless” and “irresponsible” – but said he would “find it hard to believe” there was had a two-hour high-speed chase.

For the event, Harry and Meghan apparently took every precaution, arriving at Hudson Yards in a fleet of blacked-out vehicles, which pulled straight into an underground garage, where they were quickly surrounded by several security guards.