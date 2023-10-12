Andre Onana will be ‘FINISHED’ at Man United if Erik ten Hag leaves the club, claims Mark Schwarzer… as former goalkeeper rips into Cameroonian’s ‘disaster’ start to life at Old Trafford

Andre Onana has made several high-profile mistakes since joining Man United

Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has spoken out on the subject

Retired goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has claimed Andre Onana is ‘done’ at Manchester United should Erik ten Hag be sacked or leave the club.

Onana, 27, was signed on a £47.1million transfer from Inter Milan in the summer window in a bid to strengthen the Red Devils’ defence.

However, the Cameroonian’s stay at Old Trafford has not gone to plan so far after a number of high-profile mistakes raised concerns for the 27-year-old.

Club legend Rio Ferdinand recently attacked Onana and questioned the former Inter Milan goalkeeper’s ‘nerves’.

And now former Premier League goalkeeper Schwarzer insists he ‘always doubts’ Onana’s abilities.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is under increasing pressure to keep his place

Former goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer discussed the Cameroonian’s problems so far this year

Schwarzer said: 'It's interesting because ten Hag has obviously brought in a number of ex-Ajax players that he has previously worked with in the Dutch league.

‘I’ve watched Onana quite a bit over the years. I know he played well at Inter last year, but I always wondered what a goalkeeper would be like.

“I know, I know he’s good with his feet. But he is also used to playing in competitions where they are going to dominate the game, like at Ajax or at Inter Milan, and where they have a lot more time on the ball, they are not closed so often.

‘The energy and the fast pace are not the same. So that was always a big question. So if his feet aren’t going well, what is he good at, what is he good at?’

Mail Sports Chris Sutton recently claimed that United blundered by signing Onana and would have been much better off with David de Gea.

And now Schwarzer has given his own take on the matter, appointing a former Premier League goalkeeper who believes he is beyond Onana’s capabilities.

‘I actually think that technically as a goalkeeper he is just fine. And I think we’re seeing that now. So his feet don’t work very well. The team is not composed well enough. They probably don’t have the players to help him.

‘We saw it with Claudio Bravo when he first went to Manchester City, a very, very good goalkeeper, but he was discovered because technically I’m maybe not the best goalkeeper.

‘I actually think Bravo is a better goalkeeper than Onana, let’s be honest. So yeah, absolute disaster. Things couldn’t have gone worse for Onana during his start at Old Trafford.

Onana failed to stop Mathias Jensen’s shot (far right) in United’s win over Brentford

There is growing uncertainty over Erik ten Hag’s future as Man United manager despite poor form

‘I don’t know if he’ll be able to get himself out of the trouble he’s in. And I think if Ten Hag loses his job, I think Onana will be over.’

Cameroon International were at fault again on Saturday when they let Mathias Jensen’s strike pass them by as Brentford took the lead at Old Trafford.

United came back to win thanks to two goals from Scott McTominay deep into stoppage time, giving beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag some valuable breathing space.

Furthermore, a bad pass against Galatasaray earlier this week contributed to the Red Devils losing a second consecutive home game, which directly led to Brazilian star Casemiro being sent off.