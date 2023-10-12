Enemy attacks in south Lebanon: Three people injured in the town of Marwahin, significant damage to properties and agricultural fields

NNA – The National News Agency correspondent on Wednesday reported that Israeli enemy attacks this morning on the borderingnbsp;villages and towns in the western sector caused major damage to property and agricultural fields, as three people were injured in the town of Marwahin, in addition to direct damage to about ten houses.

The main tank that supplies water to the town of Yarin was also targeted, in addition to the fires that are still escalating in the outskirts of the towns of Al-Dhahira and Marwahin, awaiting civil defense to extinguish them.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y