NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday received at the Grand Serail, the Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon, Magoshi Masayuki.

Caretaker Premier Mikati also received the Danish Ambassador to Lebanon, Christopher Viveki.

Mikati later met respectively at the Grand Serail with MPs Ahmed al-Kheir and Elie Khoury.nbsp;

