NNA – Responding to some rumours circulated by some media outlets and social media platforms, UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said ldquo;in a conflict situation, rumours can run rampant.rdquo;

ldquo;UNIFIL continues to be present and operational. Our essential work continues and UNIFIL#39;s leadership is in constant contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line urging restraint,rdquo; he added.

