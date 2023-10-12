Dillon Danis aims another dig at Logan Paul ahead of their grudge match on Saturday by offering to fight Khamzat Chimaev and saying he’s ‘free next week’ – after Dana White revealed the UFC 294 bout could be OFF due to Paulo Costa’s elbow surgery

Paulo Costa will face Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event of UFC 294

The Brazilian’s post-surgery elbow could lead to the fight being cancelled

Danis has offered to replace him despite starting against Logan Paul on Saturday

Dillon Danis has offered to replace Paulo Costa at UFC 294 next week, ahead of his clash with bitter rival Logan Paul on October 14.

UFC president Dana White revealed that Costa’s highly anticipated clash with Khamzat Chimaev is in doubt following the Brazilian’s recent surgery on his elbow.

Costa has insisted he can compete in the co-main event in Abu Dhabi, but White struck a more anxious tone in his comments on Tuesday, sparking rumors about who could replace him.

Danis, who will face Paul on the undercard of KSI’s fight with Tommy Fury in Manchester, was quick to throw his hat into the ring.

“I’m off next week @danawhite,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. “Give me Khamzat Chimaev.”

Danis’ latest joke against Paul is undoubtedly his kindest, considering the barrage of personal attacks he has launched against his compatriot.

He was granted a restraining order for harassment after posting old photos and videos of Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, and making a series of X-rated comments.

Model Agdal claimed she suffered “humiliation, emotional distress and reputational damage” from Danis’ posts and has officially filed a lawsuit.

Danis has also hinted that he may pull out of the fight, saying, “Logan is bragging about lawsuits. He’s not built for the fighting game, this p**** doesn’t deserve me. I am gone.’