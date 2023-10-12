Jordan’s king: There will not be peace in region without sovereign Palestinian state

NNA – Jordanrsquo;s King Abdullah said on Wednesday no peace was possible in the Middle East without the emergence of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

The escalating violence showed the region would not ldquo;enjoy stability, security or peacerdquo; without the emergence of a Palestinian state with sovereignty on land that Israel had captured in the 1967 Arab-Israel war.

A two-state solution was the only option, the monarch told deputies in a speech at the opening of a new parliamentary session. mdash; Reuters

