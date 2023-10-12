Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Seven-Year Separation from Will Smith, Acknowledges Ongoing Relationship Dynamics

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she and her husband Will Smith has been secretly separated for seven years – as she admitted the couple, who married in 1997, are still trying to “figure out” what the future of their marriage will look like.

The 52-year-old shared the shocking news of her marriage in a new interview with People – and will also talk about their relationship in more detail during an interview with NBC News, which is set to air later this morning.

Talk to PeopleJada admitted she and Will, 55, had been separated since 2016 – and were actually living separately when her husband slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022, when he took to the stage in a fit of fury over of a joke that had been made about his wife’s bald hairstyle.

Jada noted that no permanent decisions have been made regarding the future of her marriage, explaining that she and Will are “still figuring that out.”

“We have done some very difficult work together,” she said. “We have a deep love for each other and we’re going to find out what that looks like.”

Jada then praised her children — Jaden, 25, Willow, 22, and Trey, 30, who is Will’s son from a previous relationship — for sticking by her side during this difficult time in her relationship.

“My children are little gurus. They taught me a deep sense of self-acceptance,” she said. “They love every part of me. The level of love, unconditional love that they have for me and their father.

“And it’s one thing to want to be the person who gives that unconditional love. And then there’s, being the recipient of that.

In a new clip from Jada’s interview with Hoda, 59, the Today presenter is seen asking the mother of two about something that happened during her wedding in 2016.

“Since 2016, which is seven years ago now, you all are…” Hoda asks, raising her hands to indicate the distance.

“Yes,” Jada responds, spreading her hands and clicking with her mouth.

Today, presenter Savannah Guthrie hinted that Jada would reveal “the secret to her marriage to Will Smith” for the “first time ever.”

The interview teaser comes amid Jada’s ongoing publicity tour for her new book, which has seen her open up about a number of difficult topics, including her battle with “depression” and “despair ”, which began when she turned 40.

“On paper, everything looked grand: I had a beautiful family, a superstar husband, a lavish lifestyle, fame and fortune,” she wrote in the book, according to an excerpt obtained by People.

However, she says that behind the scenes, “I had fallen into despair and wanted to be on this earth less and less.”

Jada’s marriage to Will came under public scrutiny in 2020, when she interviewed him on his chat show Red Table Talk about an “entanglement” she had four years ago earlier with a much younger man.

The relationship gained even more notoriety last year when Will slapped Chris at the Oscars for making a simple joke about Jada that visibly offended her.

She will address the infamous slap in her interview with Hoda, with the Today presenter saying of her interview with the actress: “I learned of some truly shocking developments that I was completely unaware of.

Jada laughed as Hoda asked her about the ‘shocking secret’ of her marriage

“She was sitting next to Will during that Oscar slap. She has perspective. … She gives her opinion and explains what she saw.

Jada is the product of a tumultuous childhood in Baltimore, marked by her mother’s heroin addiction and her father’s alcoholism.

Against the backdrop of her turbulent home life, Jada became a drug dealer around the time she befriended Tupac Shakur in high school.

In her autobiography, she writes that she discovered as an adult that she suffered from “complex trauma with PTSD and dissociation.”

However, during her period of intense distress the year of her 40th birthday, she had not yet received a formal diagnosis and was struggling to cope with her trauma.

The excerpt begins with her traveling through Ojai, California, to meet a mysterious “medicine woman” who she hopes will alleviate her problems.

“Don’t be afraid,” I told myself. You are in beautiful and peaceful Ojai. Why are you so scared?’ she wrote. “Because, I answer right now, what if THIS actually killed me? »

She then added: “Three months earlier, on the eve of my fortieth birthday, my biggest worry was: What if this wasn’t the case?”

Opening the veil of her brilliant public persona, Jada recalls: “For two decades, I had put on a brave face, going with the flow, telling everyone I was fine. Yet underneath, bouts of depression and overwhelming despair had smoldered until they boiled into a raging hellfire in my broken heart.

“Unwanted feelings – of not deserving love – made it harder to understand the disconnect between the so-called perfect life I had achieved and the pit of loss I carried with me. Therapy helped to some extent. This brought me to 40! But for what purpose?

His comfort came from his children Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, as well as Will’s son Trey, 30, from his first wife Sheree Zampino — but even they weren’t enough.

Will stormed the stage at the 2022 Oscars to slap Chris, who made a joke about Jada’s hair – but she has now revealed the pair were separated at the time.

“I was later diagnosed and informed that I suffered from complex trauma related to PTSD and dissociation, but without this guide I was a chronic disaster with no solution, no possibility of healing,” Jada wrote in his book.

“Every morning, waking up was like walking the plank of misfortune: could I make it until four o’clock? If I could, I would have survived the day.

She recalls: “I always wanted to sleep, but I never slept well. My children could make me smile and were my only motivation to keep going, but more and more, I felt like I was losing my connection with them.

Her boredom had descended on her despite the fact that she had “checked boxes meant to define being enough to deserve ‘having it all,’” but it ultimately did not bring the gifts that had been promised.

She wrote that she had “followed the rules…the rules we are told to follow.” You work hard, make sacrifices for those you love. The rules tell you: be a loving mother and wife, do the required work and life turns into paradise. NO. A loving relationship, harmony, peace… this happiness had not yet been delivered.’

Jada admitted: “‘On paper,’ everything looked grand: I had a beautiful family, a superstar husband, a lavish lifestyle, fame and fortune. I had my own career, freedom and support needed to pursue creative pursuits. The sweetest part was my children – Jaden, Willow and my bonus son, Trey – my three favorite people in the world.