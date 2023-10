NNA – Lebanese army chief, General Joseph Aoun, met, at his Yarze office on Wednesday, with the Military Attacheacute; at the Spanish Embassy in Beirut, Col. Francisco Javier Galisteo Cantilde;as, who came on a farewell visit upon the end of his mission in Lebanon, accompanied by his successor Col. Jose Luis Jimenez Jaro Fano.

