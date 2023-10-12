Bou Habib meets Mekdad on the sidelines of Arab ministerial meeting in Cairo

Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib, on Wednesday met with his Syrian counterpart, Dr. Faisal Al-Mekdad, on the sidelines of their participation in the Arab Ministerial Meeting in its extraordinary session, which will be held today in Cairo to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people.

    Both ministers deliberated over the current situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, and agreed to set a date for Minister Bou Habibrsquo;s visit, at the head of a delegation, to Damascus, on October 23,nbsp;to discuss common issues, especially the Syrian displacement.

