Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Has Been Separated From Will for Years

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Jada Pinkett Smith says she was separated from husband Will Smith for six years before he infamously slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars last year.

In an interview with People published Wednesday, Pinkett Smith said she and her husband are “still figuring it out.” But in a separate NBC interview, the 52-year-old said that the pair are still not together.

Promoting her upcoming memoir, Worthy, Pinkett Smith spoke to Hoda Kotb in Pinkett Smith’s hometown of Baltimore—and the first slice of it was broadcast on the Today show Wednesday morning.

