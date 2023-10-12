Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    The 20 companies business students around the world most want to work for

    Apple ranked at the top of Universum’s ranking of the World’s Most Attractive Employers for business students.

    Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    Newly released results from Universum indicate where business students most want to get a job at.
    This year’s results are based on students from nine economies.
    J.P. Morgan ranked No. 3, while tech companies Apple and Google ranked above it.

    Apple, Deloitte, and L’Oréal Group are three of the most highly attractive companies for business students, Universum’s newly published business-student ranking suggested.

    The business ranking is just one of the rankings part of the World’s Most Attractive Employers report from Universum, an employer-branding company.

    This year’s rankings of the World’s Most Attractive Employers are determined by survey responses from college and university students spanning nine economies. That includes the US, India, and France. Response collection was done during fall 2022 to spring 2023. Students part of the survey indicated the employers they wish the most to be able to land a job with.

    Apple and Google respectively stayed at No. 1 and No. 2 in the ranking based on what business students said. However, J.P. Morgan moved up from No. 7 to No. 3. There were other companies part of the top 20 in this year’s report that didn’t move. That’s the case for Morgan Stanley and Nike.

    The following are the 20 employers that made the top of the list based on responses from business students. Industry categories below were from Universum.

    20. Samsung

    Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 24

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 4

    Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances

    19. Bank of America

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 19

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Banking

    18. Adidas

    Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 21

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 3

    Industry: Fashion, accessories, and luxury goods

    17. Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

    Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 15

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 2

    Industry: Management and strategy consulting

    16. Nike

    Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 16

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Fashion, accessories and luxury goods

    15. BMW Group

    Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 12

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 3

    Industry: Automotive

    14. Morgan Stanley

    Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 14

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Banking

    13. McKinsey & Company

    Chris Jung/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 13

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Management and strategy consulting

    12. Mercedes-Benz Group

    TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 17

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 5

    Industry: Automotive

    11. PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)

    Jack Taylor/Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 11

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Auditing and accounting

    10. KPMG

    Charles Platiau/Reuters

    Rank in 2022: 10

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Auditing and accounting

    9. EY (Ernst & Young)

    Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

    Rank in 2022: 9

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Auditing and accounting

    8. L’Oréal Group

    Tingshu Wang/Reuters

    Rank in 2022: 5

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 3

    Industry: Fast-moving consumer goods

    7. Goldman Sachs

    Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 8

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 1

    Industry: Banking

    6. Deloitte

    Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 6

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Auditing and accounting

    5. Microsoft

    Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 3

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 2

    Industry: Computer software and technology

    4. Amazon

    Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 4

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: E-commerce

    3. J.P. Morgan

    Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 7

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 4

    Industry: Banking

    2. Google

    Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    Rank in 2022: 2

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Internet content and information

    1. Apple
    Rank in 2022: 1

    Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change

    Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances

