The 20 companies business students around the world most want to work for

Newly released results from Universum indicate where business students most want to get a job at.

This year’s results are based on students from nine economies.

J.P. Morgan ranked No. 3, while tech companies Apple and Google ranked above it.

Apple, Deloitte, and L’Oréal Group are three of the most highly attractive companies for business students, Universum’s newly published business-student ranking suggested.

The business ranking is just one of the rankings part of the World’s Most Attractive Employers report from Universum, an employer-branding company.

This year’s rankings of the World’s Most Attractive Employers are determined by survey responses from college and university students spanning nine economies. That includes the US, India, and France. Response collection was done during fall 2022 to spring 2023. Students part of the survey indicated the employers they wish the most to be able to land a job with.

Apple and Google respectively stayed at No. 1 and No. 2 in the ranking based on what business students said. However, J.P. Morgan moved up from No. 7 to No. 3. There were other companies part of the top 20 in this year’s report that didn’t move. That’s the case for Morgan Stanley and Nike.

The following are the 20 employers that made the top of the list based on responses from business students. Industry categories below were from Universum.

20. Samsung Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 24 Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 4 Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances 19. Bank of America Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Rank in 2022: 19 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Banking 18. Adidas Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 21 Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 3 Industry: Fashion, accessories, and luxury goods 17. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 15 Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 2 Industry: Management and strategy consulting 16. Nike Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 16 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Fashion, accessories and luxury goods 15. BMW Group Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images Rank in 2022: 12 Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 3 Industry: Automotive 14. Morgan Stanley Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Rank in 2022: 14 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Banking 13. McKinsey & Company Chris Jung/NurPhoto via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 13 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Management and strategy consulting 12. Mercedes-Benz Group TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 17 Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 5 Industry: Automotive 11. PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) Jack Taylor/Getty Images Rank in 2022: 11 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Auditing and accounting 10. KPMG Charles Platiau/Reuters Rank in 2022: 10 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Auditing and accounting 9. EY (Ernst & Young) Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters Rank in 2022: 9 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Auditing and accounting 8. L’Oréal Group Tingshu Wang/Reuters Rank in 2022: 5 Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 3 Industry: Fast-moving consumer goods 7. Goldman Sachs Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Rank in 2022: 8 Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 1 Industry: Banking 6. Deloitte Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 6 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Auditing and accounting 5. Microsoft Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 3 Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 2 Industry: Computer software and technology 4. Amazon Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 4 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: E-commerce 3. J.P. Morgan Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 7 Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 4 Industry: Banking 2. Google Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 2 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Internet content and information 1. Apple Apple ranked at the top of Universum’s ranking of the World’s Most Attractive Employers for business students. Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Rank in 2022: 1 Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances

