The 20 companies business students around the world most want to work for

Apple ranked at the top of Universum’s ranking of the World’s Most Attractive Employers for business students.
Newly released results from Universum indicate where business students most want to get a job at.
This year’s results are based on students from nine economies.
J.P. Morgan ranked No. 3, while tech companies Apple and Google ranked above it.
Apple, Deloitte, and L’Oréal Group are three of the most highly attractive companies for business students, Universum’s newly published business-student ranking suggested.
The business ranking is just one of the rankings part of the World’s Most Attractive Employers report from Universum, an employer-branding company.
This year’s rankings of the World’s Most Attractive Employers are determined by survey responses from college and university students spanning nine economies. That includes the US, India, and France. Response collection was done during fall 2022 to spring 2023. Students part of the survey indicated the employers they wish the most to be able to land a job with.
Apple and Google respectively stayed at No. 1 and No. 2 in the ranking based on what business students said. However, J.P. Morgan moved up from No. 7 to No. 3. There were other companies part of the top 20 in this year’s report that didn’t move. That’s the case for Morgan Stanley and Nike.
The following are the 20 employers that made the top of the list based on responses from business students. Industry categories below were from Universum.
Rank in 2022: 24
Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 4
Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances
Rank in 2022: 19
Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change
Industry: Banking
Rank in 2022: 21
Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 3
Industry: Fashion, accessories, and luxury goods
Rank in 2022: 15
Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 2
Industry: Management and strategy consulting
Rank in 2022: 16
Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change
Industry: Fashion, accessories and luxury goods
Rank in 2022: 12
Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 3
Industry: Automotive
Rank in 2022: 14
Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change
Industry: Banking
Rank in 2022: 13
Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change
Industry: Management and strategy consulting
Rank in 2022: 17
Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 5
Industry: Automotive
Rank in 2022: 11
Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change
Industry: Auditing and accounting
Rank in 2022: 10
Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change
Industry: Auditing and accounting
Rank in 2022: 9
Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change
Industry: Auditing and accounting
Rank in 2022: 5
Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 3
Industry: Fast-moving consumer goods
Rank in 2022: 8
Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 1
Industry: Banking
Rank in 2022: 6
Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change
Industry: Auditing and accounting
Rank in 2022: 3
Change in rank, 2022-2023: Down 2
Industry: Computer software and technology
Rank in 2022: 4
Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change
Industry: E-commerce
Rank in 2022: 7
Change in rank, 2022-2023: Up 4
Industry: Banking
Rank in 2022: 2
Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change
Industry: Internet content and information
Rank in 2022: 1
Change in rank, 2022-2023: No change
Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances