Thu. Oct 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    FPM Central Media Committee announces postponement of Europe visit due to Gaza war

    By

    Oct 11, 2023

    NNA – The Central Committee for Media and Communication in the Free Patriotic Movement issued the following statement:

    ldquo;Due to the ongoing war in Gaza and its grave implications for Lebanon, and in solidarity with the suffering of the resilient Palestinian people and all the human tragedies resulting from this war, the leadership of the Free Patriotic Movement has decided to postpone activities that were planned, including a European tour.

    The visit to Europe, which was scheduled from October 16th to October 22nd, has been postponed. This visit was supposed to include a conference on refugees in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, a series of meetings with heads of European parliamentary blocs, a visit to the European Commission in Brussels, and a series of meetings with officials there, as well as meetings with Belgian officials. Additionally, a conference on combating corruption in Lebanon was also planned.rdquo;

    By

