Hezbollah: The US is a complete partner in Zionist hostilities, and we hold it responsible for carnage and massacres

NNA – Hezbollah on Wednesday held the USA responsible for the killing of Palestinian civilians, condemning Washington#39;s open support for the Zionist enemy.

quot;We were not surprised by the political stances and field measures adopted by the US administration, especially the latest statements of the US president, in which he announced open and blatant support for the Zionist killing machine and hostilities against the Palestinian people,quot; said the party in a statement.

quot;This is the quintessence of the US administration,quot; the party added.

quot;The US is a complete partner in the Zionist hostilities, and we hold it fully responsible for the carnage, criminality, besiegement, destruction of houses and homes, and the atrocious massacres against the unarmed civilians — children, women, and elderly,quot; the statement read.

The party also urged the Arab and Islamic nation to condemn and expose the US interference in the ongoing war.

It went on saying that quot;dispatching aircraft carriers to the region to lift the spirits of the enemy and its desperate soldiers only shows the weakness of the Zionist military machine.quot; quot;This measure will not scare the people of our nation and the Resistance factions, who are fully ready for confrontation until ultimate victory is scored and (the land) is fully liberated,quot; it concluded.

===============R.A.H.