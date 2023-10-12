Study reveals female frogs resort to playing dead to avoid mating

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

From being too tired to having a headache, women have been known to use a variety of excuses to avoid sex.

Now, a study has shown that female frogs use even more extreme tactics when they’re not in the mood.

Researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Evolution and Biodiversity Science discovered that female European common frogs roll and growl when approached by an unwanted mate.

Meanwhile, a third of women will even fake their own death to avoid men they don’t like.

While previous studies suggested that female frogs were fairly passive, the findings indicate that they play a much more active role in mate selection.

Common frogs are “explosive” breeders, meaning they have a very short breeding season, lasting between a few days and two weeks.

Speaking to MailOnline, Dr Carolin Dittrich, lead author of the study, explained: ‘Hundreds of people are gathering at the pond at the moment. Males fight for access to females, who are typically the rarer sex in these reproductive aggregations.

“Males do not appear to be very selective, at least in terms of female body size, and randomly capture other individuals, including males or other species.

“This behavior leads to the formation of so-called mating balls, in which several males can cling to one female, which can lead to the death of the female.”

In the study, the team set out to understand how females avoid being crushed or drowned by swarming males.

While observing 54 frogs in water-filled tanks, the researchers found that 83 percent of the females rolled onto their backs when grabbed by males.

According to scientists, this could be to force the male to go underwater, threatening to drown him if he does not let go.

Meanwhile, 48 percent made grunts that mimicked the “release calls” made by male frogs to scare away other males.

Dr Dittritch believes frogs playing dead could be linked to the stress levels experienced by young females.

Tonic immobility, the scientific term for feigning death, was more common among smaller and younger females, while older and larger frogs were more likely to use imitated calls.

Dr Dittritch said: “Females of the European common frog can only increase their reproductive capacity by engaging in mating over several breeding seasons, so the selective pressure to survive the breeding season may be stronger.”

The common European frog The most common frog in the UK and can be found in garden ponds across the country.

They spend most of the year feeding in woodlands, gardens and hedgerows before arriving at ponds to mate in the spring.

They feed mainly on slugs, snails, other small insects and even smaller amphibians.

They appear in a wide range of colors from green to brown and even red or yellow.

They lay their eggs in frog spawning ‘rafts’

«We believe that these mate avoidance strategies are due to a stress response that females experience during this time.

“It may be that younger females are less experienced and the strong stimulation of males clinging to them leads to the tonic immobility we see more often in smaller females.”

The research also suggests that females could be selecting the strongest males to mate with, using the rolling strategy to test the males’ strength and endurance.

Mating with a stronger male can also improve the female’s chances of survival, as a strong male can drive off other competitors and prevent her from being crushed by a mating ball.

In several species, faking death may be a strategy to avoid predators, as the animal fakes its death to remain completely still when it feels threatened.

However, faking death as a strategy to avoid mating is much rarer and has only been observed in a few animals, such as some spiders and dragonflies.

In 2017, ecologist Rassim Khelifa observed that female dragonflies that had already laid their eggs crashed to the ground and died if a male approached them.

Of the 35 dragonflies Khelifa observed, 27 fell to the ground when chased by a male and 21 successfully escaped.

On the other hand, among the gift-giving spider Pisaura mirabilis, it is the males who fake their death during sexual relations.

Gift-giving female spiders often consume their mates, so when threatened, the male sometimes “drops dead” and only cautiously comes back to life when he is no longer at risk of being consumed.