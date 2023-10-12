Gemayel says Lebanese not ready to be dragged into Arab-Israeli war

NNA – Kataeb party leader, MP Sami Gemayel, said, in a post on X platform on Wednesday, that quot;the entire world knows that Hezbollah, Hamas and Iran are allies within one axis, and they are calling for the unity of arenas, hence forcibly linking the Lebanese people to the conflict.quot;

quot;We are not ready to see Lebanon be dragged into this war, especially that we paid the price of the Arab-Israeli war since the establishment of this entity,quot; he wrote.

